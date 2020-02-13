You are the owner of this article.
NEW DETAILS: Waterloo murder suspect surrenders in Illinois
breaking featured

NEW DETAILS: Waterloo murder suspect surrenders in Illinois

Matthew Dee Buford III

Matthew Dee Buford III: 

Drones being used in search of Waterloo murder suspect

Police seek man in Monday night slayings

WATERLOO – After being at large for two days, a Waterloo man accused of killing his girlfriend and her cousin has surrendered to authorities.

Matthew Dee Buford III, 36, turned himself in to authorities in Peoria, Ill., shortly before midnight Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, Buford was in the Peoria County Jail awaiting extradition back to Iowa to face first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Tamica Takeisha Allison, 42, Andrea Rochelle Anderson, 41.

Bond for Buford has been set at $1 million, according to Waterloo police.

It wasn’t clear how long Buford had been in the Peoria area, where he is believed to have family.

Waterloo police continue to investigate the deaths of Allison and Anderson, whose bodies were found Monday night in the home at 1112 W. Second St. where Allison and Buford lived.

