NEW DETAILS: WATCH NOW:Arrests made from early Tuesday disruption

WATERLOO – Protests in Waterloo took a turn early Tuesday when demonstrators broke a store window and smashed a car windshield behind City Hall.

The vandalism came shortly before 2 a.m. after protesters, who had gathered at Lincoln Park, marched through the streets and passed the Kwik Star store at East 11th and Franklin streets. A member of the group hurled a rock through the store window, and officers intervened with the suspect fleeing into the neighborhood.

Remaining demonstrators complied with officers and sheriff’s deputies moved on, ultimately stopping in the back parking lot at the municipal building, which also houses the police station.

After a few minutes of the crowd chanting “no justice, no peace,” a single demonstrator struck the windshield of a city vehicle parked on the lot. Within moments, a police car pulled into the lot, officers exited and began chasing the suspect and others who fled back toward Lincoln Park.

A brief showdown at the park ensued with police in helmets and riot gear forming a shield wall, and demonstrators hurling ice and plastic water bottles. The crowd broke into smaller groups and walked off in different directions, taunting officers.