WATERLOO – An early Friday morning stabbing and a fiery crash moments later appear to be related, according to police who continue to investigate the death.
Waterloo police said the Chevrolet Trialblazer that was found on fire with the body of a man inside around 2:19 a.m. in the 3200 block of Kimball Avenue matches the description of a SUV that left the scene of a stabbing in the 700 block of Burbank Avenue two minutes earlier.
Because of the nature of injuries, the name of the deceased won’t be released until his identity is confirmed, police said. An autopsy has been scheduled.
You have free articles remaining.
Police and paramedics were called to the Burbank Avenue address around 2:17 p.m. and a neighbor treating a female victim for multiple stab wounds. The victim told police she had been in a vehicle with the man who stabbed her, and then left the vehicle and the man drove off.
Two minutes later, residents reported the fire in the area of Park Lane and Kimball Avenue, and authorities found a vehicle on fire matching the SUV from the stabbing call. The man was found dead inside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.