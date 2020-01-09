NEW DETAILS: Cedar Falls slaying was botched holdup: documents

Roby denied any knowledge of the shooting when questioned Wednesday.

Court records indicate Roby had been to the apartment at 112 Main St., over the Los Cabos restaurant, earlier in the day and allegedly returned around 9 p.m. with two others. One of the three was armed with a pistol and herded everyone in the apartment into the living room.

One of the intruders went to the kitchen and started pistol whipping one of the occupants. In response, Saul drew a handgun he had apparently concealed, and the armed intruder fired at least three shots, striking Saul.

The trio then fled the apartment.

Saul was pronounced dead at the scene, and police found spent 9 mm shell casings in the apartment.

Court records indicate surveillance videos recorded images of the three exiting a vehicle before heading to the apartment, and witnesses identified Roby as the gunman.

Roby is also a suspect in other incidents involving firearms in recent months.

At the time of the slaying, Roby had been awaiting trial for a Sept. 22 incident in which police found a loaded .380-caliber Glock handgun in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Waterloo. Officers also found a bag of marijuana in Roby’s pants.