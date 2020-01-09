NEW DETAILS: Cedar Falls murder was botched holdup: documents

“Investigators have been working in conjunction with the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies gathering evidence and completing a thorough investigation,” Berte said.

Roby denied any knowledge of the shooting when questioned by police investigators on Wednesday.

Court records indicate Roby had been to the apartment at 112 Main St., over the Los Cabos restaurant, earlier in the day, and he allegedly returned around 9 p.m. with two others. One of the three was armed with a pistol, and they herded everyone in the apartment into the living room.

One of the intruders went to the kitchen and started pistol whipping one of the occupants. In response to the attack, Saul drew a handgun he had apparently concealed, and the armed intruder fired at least three shots, striking Saul.

The trio then fled the apartment.

Saul was pronounced dead at the scene, and police found spent 9mm shell casings in the apartment.

Court records indicate that surveillance videos recorded images of the three exiting a vehicle before heading to the apartment, and witnesses identified Roby as the gunman.

Roby is also a suspect in other incidents involving firearms in recent months.