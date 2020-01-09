NEW DETAILS: Cedar Falls murder was botched holdup: documents

CEDAR FALLS – A December shooting that killed a man in a Cedar Falls apartment started with an attempted robbery, according to court records.
Now police have arrested a Cedar Falls man in connection with the botched holdup that killed 24-year-old Grant Thomas Saul on Dec. 4.
Keyon Christian Roby, 18, was arrested Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony. He was also arrested for interference for allegedly fleeing from Waterloo police in connection with a Dec. 6 traffic stop following a separate shooting.
Bond for Roby was set at $185,000.
Court records show police began focusing on Roby shortly after the slaying, and his mother’s home on Neola Street was searched in December.
“The suspects in this homicide investigation were identified quickly in the hours and days following the shooting,” said Acting Chief Craig Berte with the Cedar Falls Police Department.
Court records identify Roby as the man who shot Saul, but he hasn’t been charged with Saul’s death.
Berte said the police department decided to charge Roby with conspiracy after consulting with the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office, and he noted that the case is still under investigation.
“Investigators have been working in conjunction with the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies gathering evidence and completing a thorough investigation,” Berte said.
Roby denied any knowledge of the shooting when questioned by police investigators on Wednesday.
Court records indicate Roby had been to the apartment at 112 Main St., over the Los Cabos restaurant, earlier in the day, and he allegedly returned around 9 p.m. with two others. One of the three was armed with a pistol, and they herded everyone in the apartment into the living room.
One of the intruders went to the kitchen and started pistol whipping one of the occupants. In response to the attack, Saul drew a handgun he had apparently concealed, and the armed intruder fired at least three shots, striking Saul.
The trio then fled the apartment.
Saul was pronounced dead at the scene, and police found spent 9mm shell casings in the apartment.
Court records indicate that surveillance videos recorded images of the three exiting a vehicle before heading to the apartment, and witnesses identified Roby as the gunman.
Roby is also a suspect in other incidents involving firearms in recent months.
At the time of the slaying, Roby had been awaiting trial for a Sept. 22 incident where police found a loaded .380-caliber Glock handgun in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Waterloo. Officers found a bag of marijuana in Roby’s pants during the stop.
He was arrested for carrying weapons and possession of marijuana, and bond was initially set at $35,000. It was lowered to $10,000 following a hearing, and Roby was released from jail in October pending trial.
On Dec. 6, two days after the Dec. 4 slaying, Roby was allegedly a passenger in a vehicle that was seen fleeing from a shooting on Columbia Street.
No one was injured the shooting, but a house with children inside was hit, and police found more than a dozen spent shell casings at the scene.
A stolen 9mm SIG-Sauer pistol was tossed during the brief chase, and police arrested two people from the vehicle, charging on in the shooting. Authorities allege that Roby was one of two others who ran from the vehicle and disappeared.
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories of 2019.
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019
Here are the top 10 most-read stories about crime, cops and courts in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
WATERLOO – Police investigating the death of a woman who was driving on U.S. Highway 218 early Sunday said she and her passenger were struck b…
A missing woman has been found dead in Cedar Falls.
One person has been arrested for attacking a teenage girl in Cedar Falls on Tuesday afternoon.
A Waterloo woman was killed and two other people were injured following an apparent head-on crash of two vehicles on Greenhill Road near the Cedar Falls-Waterloo border.
WATERLOO — A Friday night party bus excursion was supposed to mark the 2018 deaths of two people by gun violence.
NEW HAMPTON — Cheyanne Renae Harris sat quietly and declined to address the court Tuesday as she was sentenced to spend the rest of her life i…
A district court judge has accepted a plea agreement to impose probation for reality TV star Christopher Soules for leaving a 2017 crash that killed Kenneth Mosher of Aurora.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo police officer has been arrested following a weekend crash while off duty.
WATERLOO – An early Friday morning stabbing and a fiery crash moments later appear to be related, according to police who continue to investig…
WATERLOO — Police have arrested a man in the case of a Waterloo teen who was found dead on a sidewalk over the weekend.