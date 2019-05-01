WATERLOO -- A man who was shot but survived Sunday's Highway 218 shooting took to Facebook Wednesday to thank his well-wishers and memorialized the woman shot and killed. Meanwhile, the reward for finding whoever shot into the SUV has doubled.
Adam Kimball, a native of Waverly living in the metro area, posted publicly just after midnight Wednesday that he wanted to "thank everyone for the tremendous amount of support" after he was shot and his girlfriend, Micalla Rettinger, was killed early Sunday in a shooting as they drove on the highway.
"The amount of people who have reached out to me in every imaginable way possible has been very beneficial as I continue to struggle with the events that have taken place," Kimball wrote in the post.
Kimball talked about the husky he and Rettinger had together, named King, and how Rettinger had tried to instill in Kimball the importance of "love, friendship, dedication and achieving your goals, all areas I needed help.
"Micalla was the most loving, caring and selfless person I have ever met," he wrote.
In an on-camera interview with NBC News, Kimball said while they were driving, he had turned around to talk to the passenger in the backseat of the vehicle, who has not been named.
"I'm laughing with my friend in the, you know, turned around in the backseat, petting the dog, and then all of a sudden it felt like chaos," he said in the interview, stitches visible above and to the right of his mouth.
He told the network he was the one who called 911, though that detail wasn't captured in the video.
"It wasn't very long after that, that I knew that that was probably the last time I would ever see her," Kimball added.
Rettinger's stepmother, Kelly Lange Rettinger, said on a Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers post that Rettinger "was a good girl" who tended bar "one night a week in Cedar Falls."
"So senseless," she wrote. "I can't imagine anyone would target her. ... She was loved by all who knew her, never had enemies. She didn't bother anyone."
Lange Rettinger also shared that a funeral mass for Rettinger would be held in Lenexa, Kansas, where Rettinger was from, on Friday at 1 p.m. A visitation would be held Thursday evening. She asked that people donate to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, UNI Softball or KC Pet Project in lieu of flowers.
Kimball and Beecher Family Dentistry confirmed Wednesday that Rettinger, 25, a native of Lenexa, Kan., had worked for them as a dental assistant. It was unclear how long she had worked at the office. Rettinger's father has told media outlets she had a dream of becoming a dentist.
She was a 2016 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, where she was a standout softball player. She also worked at Mulligan's in Cedar Falls.
"Micalla Rettinger’s beautiful smile and upbeat personality will be missed more than words can express," the dental office wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday evening. "She was one of a kind and we were blessed to have had the privilege of having her on our team."
Waterloo Police said Wednesday they're seeking the public's help in the highway shooting death of Rettinger, and released a few more details about the case -- including that they're looking at "both vehicle and foot traffic."
Police said they responded to a vehicle accident on southbound U.S. Highway 218 on the Greenhill Road exit off ramp at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found three adults and one dog in the vehicle.
They said Rettinger, who was driving the vehicle, as well as front-seat passenger Kimball, were struck by a projectile -- later determined by initial indications to be a bullet after it was "recovered from the wound cavity of Adam Kimball" on Monday, police said.
Rettinger was struck in the neck and died from her injury, police said. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but police said the results were not being released as of Wednesday.
Kimball, also a Mulligan's employee, was struck in the mouth by the same bullet, treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and has been released. The name of the third person in the vehicle has not been released by police.
Police didn't specify the caliber or type of bullet but noted "it will undergo further examination as is consistent with a criminal investigation."
"We are still seeking the public's help in locating anyone who may have been in the area (of) Highway 218 between Cedar Falls and Waterloo on April 28, 2019, around 2:30 a.m. This includes both vehicle and foot traffic on or off the roadway along with anyone participating in any outdoor activities in this area," police said in a Wednesday morning statement. "We continue to follow up all leads submitted by the community and are reviewing a multitude of surveillance and traffic cameras from the area."
Those with information are asked to call the Investigations Division at 291-4340, ext. 7, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477. A reward of $14,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. The reward doubled Wednesday. Crime Stoppers said in a message Wednesday the money came from both individuals and businesses who all asked to remain anonymous.
