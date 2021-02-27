New charges in Shamrock apartment robbery

WATERLOO -- Federal authorities are pursuing charges against three men accused of robbing people in a Shamrock Drive apartment in November.

A Waterloo police officer assigned to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms task force filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids charging Chavee “Vey” E'Laun Harden, 30, of Waterloo; Antione Deandre Maxwell, 32, of Mason City; and Dennis Brown Jr., 37, of Waterloo, with interference of commerce by violence.

The three were initially arrested on state robbery charges that were dropped this week in favor of the federal prosecution, which was filed Tuesday.

Harden and Maxwell were scheduled for an initial court appearance on Friday.

According to court records, Harden knew the victims and was at their apartment on Nov. 4 before the robbery. As he began to leave around 10:15 p.m., two men in ski masks and armed with guns forced their way inside.

A female resident was clubbed with a gun, and she and a male resident were forced to the floor.

The attackers took about $1,400 cash, an iPhone and marijuana that had been brought from a Colorado dispensary to Waterloo for resale, according to court records.