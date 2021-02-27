New charges in Shamrock apartment robbery

WATERLOO -- Federal authorities are pursuing charges against three men accused of robbing people in a Shamrock Drive apartment in November.
A Waterloo police officer assigned to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms task force filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids charging Chavee “Vey” E'Laun Harden, 30, of Waterloo; Antione Deandre Maxwell, 32, of Mason City; and Dennis Brown Jr., 37, of Waterloo, with interference of commerce by violence.
The three were initially arrested on state robbery charges that were dropped this week in favor of the federal prosecution, which was filed Tuesday.
Harden and Maxwell were scheduled for an initial court appearance on Friday.
According to court records, Harden knew the victims and was at their apartment on Nov. 4 before the robbery. As he began to leave around 10:15 p.m., two men in ski masks and armed with guns forced their way inside.
A female resident was clubbed with a gun, and she and a male resident were forced to the floor.
The attackers took about $1,400 cash, an iPhone and marijuana that had been brought from a Colorado dispensary to Waterloo for resale, according to court records.
Before the robbery was reported, Waterloo patrol officers attempted to stop the suspects’ Chevrolet Trailblazer for a traffic infraction at West 11th and Washington streets. Maxwell jumped out at the West 11th and Commercial street intersection and ran off, and the getaway car continued on, court records state.
Police found the vehicle a block away, empty with a ski mask and gloves inside.
Brown was located walking in the area, and officers found the Trailblazer keys nearby. Maxwell and Harden were found in a house close by on West 10th Street along with a bundle of cash, court records state.
The Trailblazer was registered to Harden, according to court records.
While searching the home and vehicles, officers found a .22-caliber Heritage Arms revolver, a .45-caliber Springfield pistol, marijuana and $1,700 in cash.
Court records show Maxwell has a prior federal felony conviction for crack cocaine from 2007 and is also facing federal meth and heroin distribution charges that were filed in October.
Brown has prior convictions of robbery and burglary as wells as a 2014 federal weapons conviction for a pursuit where police found a .40-caliber Hi-Point pistol.
Harden has prior felony drug convictions, records state.