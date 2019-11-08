WATERLOO -- Two Chicago residents suspected in a string of burglaries at salons an a mosque in Waterloo and Cedar Falls have been charged with an additional break-in.
Court records show Waterloo police filed an additional third-degree burglary complaint against Jameil Dwayne Houser, 33, and Tyresha Breanna Johnson, 23. The new count alleges the two were involved in a break-in at Modern Nail and Spa, 3825 University Ave., Waterloo, on the night of Oct. 23 into Oct. 24.
The crime happened on the same night as burglaries to four other Waterloo salons on Flammang Drive and LaPorte Road that the two have been charged with. They are also charged with breaking into a Mitchell Avenue mosque after apparently mistaking it for a business.
Also, Johnson has since been charged with four other burglaries to businesses in Cedar Falls on the same night, including No. 1 Nails, Hair It Is, A-List Nails and VIP Nails, all on University Avenue.
Court records indicate the two were detained after authorities in Bureau County, Illinois, stopped their Chevrolet Equinox around 4:25 a.m. Oct. 24 and found items from the businesses. A wallet from a Modern Nail employee and laptop computer from the business were in the vehicle, as was a crowbar and a glass punch. Some of the occupants still had broken glass in their clothing, court records state.
Johnson has been released from the Black Hawk County Jail pending trial, and Houser remains in jail with bond set at $20,000. A third person suspected in the crimes, Joshua Viencent Shaw, remains in the Bureau County Jail in Princeton, Ill.
