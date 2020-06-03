New charges for armored car, Wishbone suspect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man awaiting trial for his role in a fatal armored car robbery and a fire that gutted a restaurant is facing new charges after authorities linked him to other crimes.

On Monday, Waterloo police charged 29-year-old Kevin Josue Cruz Soliver, with first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree burglary.

The new charges pertain to:

The March 9 break-in at New Adventures Bar, Grill, Arcade, 341 Fletcher Ave. Court records allege others broke in through the roof and then unlocked the door so Cruz and others could enter the building.

The March 3 burglary at Edo’s Sports Bar, 110 E. 11th St. Investigators allege Cruz entered an enclosed patio area of the establishment while another person entered the business and took cash from the register. He allegedly received a cut of the robbery proceeds.

The late February to early March break-in at a home at 560 W. Airline Highway. Police allege he and others took firearms, tools and other items valued at more than $10,000.

Police found GPS data, text messages and other information on Cruz’s phone that linked him to crimes, according to court records.