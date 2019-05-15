{{featured_button_text}}

ELDORA – Trial has been set for June for a former Ackley woman accused of confining her fiancée’s son to an enclosure under the basement stairs in 2017.

A judge in April found Traci Lynn Tyler, 40, guilty of misdemeanor false imprisonment charges following a bench trial.

After she was sentenced to a year in jail with credit for time served for false imprisonment on April 26, prosecutors filed a felony child endangerment/multiple acts charge against Tyler, apparently based on the same facts.

Tyler filed a written not-guilty plea last week, and trial was tentatively set for June 4 at the Hardin County Courthouse in Eldora.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member

The boy’s father, 30-year-old Alex Craig Shadlow, is also awaiting a jury trial on kidnapping and child endangerment charges. Trial is scheduled for August at the Dickinson County Courthouse in Spirit Lake.

Prosecutors said Tyler and Shadlow, had withheld food from his 8-year-old son, made him sleep in the locked basement enclosure with a coffee can for a toilet, denied him bathroom breaks and hit him with a wooden spoon and flyswatter.

+32 Photos: Traci Tyler kidnapping trial

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
3
4

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments