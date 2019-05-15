ELDORA – Trial has been set for June for a former Ackley woman accused of confining her fiancée’s son to an enclosure under the basement stairs in 2017.
A judge in April found Traci Lynn Tyler, 40, guilty of misdemeanor false imprisonment charges following a bench trial.
After she was sentenced to a year in jail with credit for time served for false imprisonment on April 26, prosecutors filed a felony child endangerment/multiple acts charge against Tyler, apparently based on the same facts.
Tyler filed a written not-guilty plea last week, and trial was tentatively set for June 4 at the Hardin County Courthouse in Eldora.
You have free articles remaining.
The boy’s father, 30-year-old Alex Craig Shadlow, is also awaiting a jury trial on kidnapping and child endangerment charges. Trial is scheduled for August at the Dickinson County Courthouse in Spirit Lake.
Prosecutors said Tyler and Shadlow, had withheld food from his 8-year-old son, made him sleep in the locked basement enclosure with a coffee can for a toilet, denied him bathroom breaks and hit him with a wooden spoon and flyswatter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.