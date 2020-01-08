WATERLOO – Bond for a Waterloo man accused of providing heroin to a person who died of an overdose in 2017 was raised Wednesday after authorities added opioid sales charges.
Marcus Anthony Sallay, 38, was arrested for involuntary manslaughter Tuesday with bond set at $100,000.
A judge upped the bond to $150,000 Wednesday morning after officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force added three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
The new charges stem from monitored sales in the weeks after Waterloo police began investigating Sallay in connection with the death of Adam Sharkey.
You have free articles remaining.
Sharkey was found dead in his Courtland Street apartment Feb. 15, the morning after Sallay allegedly sold him heroin, according to court records.
Following the death, officers took part in three controlled buys, using covert sources to purchase drugs from Sallay on Feb. 24, Feb. 27 and March 2, 2017. During the transactions, Sallay delivered a substance containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, court records state.
Courier reporter Jeff Reinitz’s most memorable stories from 2019.
Courier reporter Jeff Reinitz's most memorable stories from 2019
2019 was a big year for emotional trials and breaking news. Here are some of the more memorable photos and reports from the year:
Four-month-old Sterling Koehn starved to death with his little fists clenched and his eyes open. One of the crime scene photos showed how inve…
Sometimes you just have to take the picture and later worry about if you will ever use it.
Sovereign and similar anti-government beliefs have long had a home in northeast Iowa and reached a crescendo in the 1990s with former resident…
The Buchanan County courtroom was packed in May for what was to be the sentencing of reality TV star Chris Soules for not hanging around for p…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.