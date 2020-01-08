{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Bond for a Waterloo man accused of providing heroin to a person who died of an overdose in 2017 was raised Wednesday after authorities added opioid sales charges.

Marcus Anthony Sallay, 38, was arrested for involuntary manslaughter Tuesday with bond set at $100,000.

A judge upped the bond to $150,000 Wednesday morning after officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force added three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

The new charges stem from monitored sales in the weeks after Waterloo police began investigating Sallay in connection with the death of Adam Sharkey.

Sharkey was found dead in his Courtland Street apartment Feb. 15, the morning after Sallay allegedly sold him heroin, according to court records.

Following the death, officers took part in three controlled buys, using covert sources to purchase drugs from Sallay on Feb. 24, Feb. 27 and March 2, 2017. During the transactions, Sallay delivered a substance containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, court records state.

