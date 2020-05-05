New charges filed in fatal Cedar Falls shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Authorities have upgraded charges for one of three people awaiting trial in a fatal December robbery on Main Street.

And prosecutors hinted more serious charges could be coming.

Marquas Tyrese Gafeney, 21, James Duane Wright-Buls, 21, and Keyon Christian Roby, 18, were arrested on conspiracy charges in the Dec. 4 shooting of 24-year-old Grant Saul at an apartment where Saul was staying.

On Monday, Gafeney was arrested for first-degree robbery in the case, which bumped his $50,000 bond up to $250,000.

The new charge, which carries up to 25 years in prison, came after Gafeney had made repeated requests to have his original bond lowered, and court records show that prosecutors had asked to increase the bond as recently as this week.

In the state’s motion, Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz noted that Gafeney had been out on bond for rioting charges in an August brawl on College Hill while he allegedly took part in the robbery that killed Saul.

Walz said in court records that it appeared Gafeney had provided the gun that killed Saul -- court records allege Roby was the triggerman -- and was present during the holdup.