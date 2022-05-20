New charges filed for Clermont man in sex abuse investigation

WEST UNION – Authorities have filed new charges against a Clermont man who was arrested earlier in the week on sexual abuse charges.

The charges include allegations he gave a child a sexually transmitted disease.

The new charges against Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, involve three additional victims and include second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor. Bond was set at $25,000.

Nordrum is accused of committing a sex act on an 8-month-old girl in April and giving her Chlamydia, according to court records. He is also charged with allegedly lowering his pants and touching himself in the presence of two children ages 4 and 5, records state.

In the earlier charge, Nordrum is accused of having sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl. His is charged with second-degree sexual abuse in that incident.

Nordrum turned himself into authorities on Tuesday after learning of the arrest warrant, and his defense attorney had asked the court to lower the bond amount. A judge denied the request on Wednesday.

