{{featured_button_text}}
Derek Lee Clemens

Derek Lee Clemens: 

Evansdale man arrested for filming woman in restroom

EVANSDALE – An Evansdale man accused of filming women in a truck stop restroom is now charged with child porn.

A federal grand jury on Monday returned an indictment charging Derek Lee Clemens, 31, with one count each of receipt of child porn and possession of child porn.

The charges stem from a videos found on Clemens’ Samsung cell phone after he was arrested for allegedly using the phone to record women in the Road Ranger truck stop bathroom in Elk Run Heights on Oct. 14 and Oct. 16.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Court records indicate Road Ranger employees called police in October to report that he had photographed women in the restroom, and officers found his phone hidden in a wooded area behind the business.

While searching the phone, investigators found a video of an underage girl involved in sexual activity.

In the truck stop cases, Clemens entered written guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy in Black Hawk County District Court in April and was scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
5

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments