EVANSDALE – An Evansdale man accused of filming women in a truck stop restroom is now charged with child porn.
A federal grand jury on Monday returned an indictment charging Derek Lee Clemens, 31, with one count each of receipt of child porn and possession of child porn.
The charges stem from a videos found on Clemens’ Samsung cell phone after he was arrested for allegedly using the phone to record women in the Road Ranger truck stop bathroom in Elk Run Heights on Oct. 14 and Oct. 16.
You have free articles remaining.
Court records indicate Road Ranger employees called police in October to report that he had photographed women in the restroom, and officers found his phone hidden in a wooded area behind the business.
While searching the phone, investigators found a video of an underage girl involved in sexual activity.
In the truck stop cases, Clemens entered written guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy in Black Hawk County District Court in April and was scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.