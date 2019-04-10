{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — A former Iowa man accused of attacking a woman on a recreational trail in 2015 has been returned to Waterloo from Colorado.

And authorities have added more serious charges in the case.

Patrick Richard Burt, 24, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, had evaded capture until a DNA match in March 2019, and authorities detained him in Aurora, Colo., on a willful injury charge days later.

He was back in Iowa on Tuesday, and Waterloo police added first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sexual abuse charges, which carry life in prison upon conviction. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail pending trial.

Police said the woman was jogging in George Wyth State Park on July 28, 2015, when she was attacked and dragged into the woods and sexually assaulted. Passersby found her near the campground entrance.

