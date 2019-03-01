WATERLOO – New charges have been added in a series of drug raids at Waterloo homes earlier in the week.
New charges filed against 22-year-old Jonathan Virgil Reins include ongoing criminal conduct, possession of MDMA with intent to deliver and drug stamp act violations. He was also arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order in an ongoing 2018 domestic abuse case by allegedly screaming at his ex-girlfriend at her place of work on Feb. 17.
His bond was raised to $125,000.
Court records indicate police began investigating Reins in November.
On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, officers searched his home on West First Street and two other homes on Redwood Lane and Fletcher Avenue. They discovered several pounds of marijuana, more than 5 grams of MDMA --- also known as ecstasy --- marijuana wax cartridges and vape equipment, scales and cash.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found marijuana and THC vape produc…
Reins was originally arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, distribution to a minor, child endangerment and criminal mischief for allegedly throwing a chair in a police interview room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.