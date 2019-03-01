Try 3 months for $3
One arrested after overnight raids in Waterloo

WATERLOO – New charges have been added in a series of drug raids at Waterloo homes earlier in the week.

New charges filed against 22-year-old Jonathan Virgil Reins include ongoing criminal conduct, possession of MDMA with intent to deliver and drug stamp act violations. He was also arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order in an ongoing 2018 domestic abuse case by allegedly screaming at his ex-girlfriend at her place of work on Feb. 17.

His bond was raised to $125,000.

Court records indicate police began investigating Reins in November.

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, officers searched his home on West First Street and two other homes on Redwood Lane and Fletcher Avenue. They discovered several pounds of marijuana, more than 5 grams of MDMA --- also known as ecstasy --- marijuana wax cartridges and vape equipment, scales and cash.

Reins was originally arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, distribution to a minor, child endangerment and criminal mischief for allegedly throwing a chair in a police interview room.

