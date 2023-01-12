 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New charges added in shooting outside strip club

WATERLOO — Authorities have added charges in the case of a Dec. 31 shooting outside a Waterloo strip club.

On Wednesday, police charged Oshea Taelly Wright, 26, of 4021 Niles St., with two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury and one count of intimidation with a weapon. Wright had been charged earlier with felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the incident.

The new charges came as Wright had asked the court to reduce his $100,000 bond on the firearm charge.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

The arrests stem from a Dec. 31 fight outside Flirts Gentlemen’s Club on Jefferson Street.

Court records state Wright became involved in a fight in the street when he left the club. He then went to his vehicle, apparently retrieved a firearm and shot toward other people, records state.

Police found spent shell casings in the area.

