New charges added in shooting outside strip club

WATERLOO — Authorities have added charges in the case of a Dec. 31 shooting outside a Waterloo strip club.

On Wednesday, police charged Oshea Taelly Wright, 26, of 4021 Niles St., with two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury and one count of intimidation with a weapon. Wright had been charged earlier with felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the incident.

The new charges came as Wright had asked the court to reduce his $100,000 bond on the firearm charge.

The arrests stem from a Dec. 31 fight outside Flirts Gentlemen’s Club on Jefferson Street.

Court records state Wright became involved in a fight in the street when he left the club. He then went to his vehicle, apparently retrieved a firearm and shot toward other people, records state.

Police found spent shell casings in the area.

Gun control legislation that passed and failed over the last 20 years Gun control legislation that passed and failed over the last 20 years Tiahrt Amendment Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act District of Columbia v. Heller Expanded background checks Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act Domestic Violence Gun Homicide Prevention Act of 2014 Homemade Firearms Accountability Act Denying Firearms and Explosives to Dangerous Terrorists Act of 2015 Criminalizing straw purchasing and gun trafficking Enhanced background checks 72-hour waiting period for those on terrorist watch lists Help End Assault Rifle Tragedies Act Preventing Gun Violence Act Gun Show Loophole Closing Act of 2017 Safer Neighborhoods Gun Buyback Act Handgun Safety Trigger Act Background Check Completion Act of 2017 Bipartisan bump stock ban Closing the Charleston loophole Universal background checks Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Protecting Our Kids Act Assault Weapons Ban of 2022