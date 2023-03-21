WATERLOO — Authorities have added new charges for a Waterloo man who allegedly stole a car while a baby was in the back seat in February.

Investigators now allege Roy Alfred Halverson violated the terms of his sex offender registration by failing to update his address.

Halverson, 43, was arrested Thursday on a new charge of providing false information to the sex offender registry.

According to court records, Halverson had listed a Maynard Avenue address, but he moved out in the fall of 2022 and didn’t notify authorities of his new address.

Meanwhile, trial had been tentatively set for May for charges of second-degree theft, abandonment of a dependent person and possession of meth.

Authorities allege Halverson stole a running Lincoln MKX from a Dollar General on West Fifth Street and discovered an infant in a car seat in the back Feb. 23. He allegedly left the child outside at a farm house on Wagner Road and drove off.

Halverson is required to register because of a 2004 incident with a 9-year-old girl in Evansdale.

