New charges added after police link Waterloo man to pistol

WATERLOO – Authorities have added charges for a Waterloo man serving prison time on gun charges after linking him to another firearm.

A grand jury filed an indictment charging Shevin Darnell Caston, 29, currently housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Greenville, Ill., with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment was filed in July, and Caston was returned to Iowa for an appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty.

The new charge stems from a Nov. 13, 2019, traffic stop in the 1300 block of Ravenwood Road where officers found a loaded .45-caliber Rock Island Armory pistol. Caston was a passenger in the vehicle, according to court records.

The traffic stop came just days before Caston was sentenced to four years in federal prison for a loaded handgun police found under the couch cushions of his home in May 2018.

