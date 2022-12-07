New charge filed in November apartment building shooting

WATERLOO — Authorities have upgraded charges against an Ames woman who fired a shot during an argument at a Waterloo apartment building in November.

The bullet didn’t strike anyone, but hot metal fragments from the projectile grazed the hair of a woman in its path, igniting her hair, according to court records.

Kierra Sherion Manley, 27, had been arrested on misdemeanor charges of reckless use of a firearm immediately following the incident.

Investigators later recovered surveillance video of the incident and filed a charge of intimidation with a weapon, a felony. She was detained on Tuesday, and bond was set at $10,000.

The video shows Manley arguing with several women in the stairwell at 765 Russell Road around 11 p.m. on Nov. 13. Manley then pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at three women standing at the top of the stairs, according to court records. The bullet struck a handrail and ricocheted into the ceiling, according to court records.

Manley had initially told police she fired a shot when someone charged at her with a butcher knife, according to court records.