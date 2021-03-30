New charge alleges second victim for local MMA fighter facing child porn charges

CEDAR RAPIDS – A federal grand jury has added charges against a local mixed martial arts fighter who is fighting child porn charges, alleging a second victim.

The panel issued a superseding indictment on March 16 charging Travis Jon Fulton, 43, of Parkersburg, with a second count of sexual exploitation of a child. The new charge alleges he enticed a minor identified as Jane Doe No. 1 to engage in sexual behavior for the purpose of filming or photographing over the span of several years.

The earlier exploitation charge, handed down in February, alleged similar conduct with another girl. He was also charged with receipt and possession of child porn at that time.

The charging language in the superseding indictment expands the dates for the child porn possession offense by several years, going back to 2013.

Fulton pleaded not guilty to the new charge during a March 24 court appearance, and he remains in custody.

Fulton is also awaiting trial for domestic violence charges for a September 2019 incident in state court. State corrections officials allege Fulton violated his pretrial release on the domestic assault charge by leaving the state without the court’s permission to participate in a sanctioned MMA fight in Topeka, Kansas, in November 2019.

