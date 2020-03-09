You are the owner of this article.
New charge added in double slaying in Waterloo
New charge added in double slaying in Waterloo

021120jr-shooting-w2nd-5

Police are investigating the deaths of two people at 1112 W. Second St., Waterloo, on Monday.

 JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER

WATERLOO -- Authorities have added new charges for a Waterloo man accused of killing his girlfriend and her cousin in February.

On March 2, the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office charged Matthew Dee Buford III, 36, with flight to avoid prosecution.

Matthew Dee Buford III

Matthew Dee Buford III: 

Double murder suspect returns to Iowa

Waterloo murder suspect surrenders in Illinois

Authorities said Buford disappeared from Waterloo after shooting and killing Tamica Allison, 42, and Andrea Anderson, 41, at Allison’s West Second Street home on Feb. 10. He was arrested in Peoria, Ill., days later when he turned himself into authorities there, and he was transferred back to Waterloo on Feb. 22.

Buford was charged earlier with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings.

Buford remains in the Black Hawk County Jail pending trial with bond set at $1 million.

Flight to avoid prosecution is a felony punishable by up to five year in prison upon conviction. First-degree carries a mandatory life sentence without parole.

