New charge added in double slaying in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Authorities have added new charges for a Waterloo man accused of killing his girlfriend and her cousin in February.

On March 2, the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office charged Matthew Dee Buford III, 36, with flight to avoid prosecution.

Authorities said Buford disappeared from Waterloo after shooting and killing Tamica Allison, 42, and Andrea Anderson, 41, at Allison’s West Second Street home on Feb. 10. He was arrested in Peoria, Ill., days later when he turned himself into authorities there, and he was transferred back to Waterloo on Feb. 22.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Buford was charged earlier with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings.

Buford remains in the Black Hawk County Jail pending trial with bond set at $1 million.

Flight to avoid prosecution is a felony punishable by up to five year in prison upon conviction. First-degree carries a mandatory life sentence without parole.

Double homicide West Second St

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.