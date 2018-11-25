WATELROO — When Sheriff’s Deputy Kari Harden takes to the roadways of Black Hawk County, she has an extra set of eyes to help her do her job.
Attached to her uniform is a body camera about the size of a cigarette pack that records her encounters during traffic stops and other calls. And cameras mounted on her squad car keep track of what’s going on all around, to the sides and behind.
Those cameras, along with a set of cameras back in the station’s interview rooms, just got sharper with some help from gaming funds.
A $100,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association — drawn on proceeds from the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo — went toward a $225,000 project to replace the sheriff’s office’s aging body and dash cameras with new models from Watch Guard.
The new cameras have a number of advantages that mean deputies are spending less time copying and managing videos and more time on the road, said Sgt. Thomas Nichols.
“This has the capability of saving the officers a lot of time,” Nichols said. “Everything is automated right from the car.”
For one, the old cameras had to be turned on individually, which meant deputies sometimes forgot to activate one or the other. With the new system, turning one on turns the others on, and the vehicle and body cameras turn on when Harden flips on her lights and sirens.
The camera pointed out of her windshield includes a wide-angle lens that gives a panoramic view of traffic to the sides as well as in front. The old system had more of a tunnel-vision view showing only what was straight ahead.
The new body cameras have better microphones compared with the older models.
Deputies can also replay video for review while still in their vehicles; and all of the footage automatically and wirelessly transfers to computers at the sheriff’s office when they pull in the parking lot, which means they don’t have to spend time removing memory cards and downloading videos to save the footage.
“When the officers do their reports, they can review both videos at the same time, so it saves time for them,” Nichols said. He said providing copies for prosecutors now involves emailing them an online link instead of burning a physical DVD.
The project replaced 45 body cameras and camera systems in 22 cars as well as the interview rooms.
