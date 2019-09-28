{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo residents reported gunfire in a neighborhood early Friday.

No injuries were reported, and no damage was located, according to police.

Neighbors heard shots in the area of West 11th Street and Byron Avenue around 1:38 a.m. Friday.

Police did stop a sport utility vehicle that was seen in the area and discovered drugs. The driver, 31-year-old Brandon Terrell Pritchard, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of cocaine and marijuana.

No on had been charged in connection with the gunfire.

