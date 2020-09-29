Neighbors recount living next to private club

WATERLOO – The private club downstairs could get loud.

But it was about what one would expect living next to a bar, according to people residing and working next to what would become the scene of one of the worst local shootings in recent memory.

“They bump music down there pretty loud, pretty late,” said Rob Thompson, who lives upstairs and to the left of 501 W. Fifth St., where eight people were shot — two fatally — in a gun battle in the early morning hours Saturday.

Thompson, who has lived there for a few years, said he had been inside the location in its prior incarnation as pipe shop but not since a motorcycle club began leasing the space for its gatherings earlier this year.

“They always invited me down there on my way up the stairs. They were being friendly,” Thompson said.

He said the club didn’t keep regular hours. It was just open when they had events, mostly on the weekends, occasionally on a weekday. Thompson, a bartender by trade, was used to the noise. Other neighbors weren’t.

Downstairs, John Parsons has run Cedar Valley Tattoo and Piercing next door in the same building for about six years. He said most of the time you wouldn’t know the club was there.