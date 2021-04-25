Neighbors recount hearing commotion, finding body as Waterloo murder trial continues

WATERLOO – Neighbors heard a commotion that ended with what sounded like fireworks the night Shavondes Martin was gunned down in an alley.
Authorities said Martin, 22, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 31, 2018, about three months after he was acquitted of murder in the 2016 shooting death of Otavious Brown.
Trial for the man accused of killing Martin, Brown’s brother Raymond Birden Jr., continued Friday with testimony from neighbors who found Martin’s body in the alley off of South Street and the investigators who tried to piece together what happened.
Desirae Harp told jurors her dogs began growling and pacing around 3 a.m., and she heard a commotion in the alley behind her home. It sounded like people were arguing or maybe partying.
“The commotion settled down, and then it sounded like they were lighting off fireworks,” Harp said.
Another resident, Stephanie Gansen, said the pops came in quick succession, like someone set off a pack of firecrackers.
It wasn’t until around 5:30 a.m. that Gansen discovered Martin’s body in a pool of blood when she left the house to go to work.
“He was mostly on his back, and it seemed like one of his legs was kind of folded in a position where it wasn’t a typical fall,” she said.
Harp, who was alerted by Gansen, checked for a pulse. She didn’t find one.
“He was cold,” Harp said.
Officer John Heuer said the body didn’t have a wallet or phone, and he was able to identify the deceased as Martin by using a police database to look up tattoo on his forearm. The tattoo read “Diane.”
Sgt. Kerry Devine with the Waterloo Police Department said officers found five spent shell casings from a 9 mm firearm around the body. A fired bullet rested on the ground nearby, and she used a metal detector to locate two more bullets in the ground underneath his body.
A cellphone charging cord, cut or torn in two, was on the ground near his right arm.
Police and neighbors noticed Martin was wearing socks but no shoes, and officers found a pair of Nike flip-flop sandals more than 80 feet away down the alley.
Jurors also heard from a friend of Martin’s who had seen him earlier that night.
Alex Landers said he briefly sat and talked with Martin in a car outside Martin’s home off of East Fourth Street around 11 p.m. or midnight. He said Martin appeared to be in good spirits.
“He was smiling and laughing,” he said.
He recounted how he knew Martin for about six years and how they played basketball. He said Martin had been more cautious after he was released from jail.
Trial is scheduled to resume Monday.