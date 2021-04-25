Neighbors recount hearing commotion, finding body as Waterloo murder trial continues

WATERLOO – Neighbors heard a commotion that ended with what sounded like fireworks the night Shavondes Martin was gunned down in an alley.

Authorities said Martin, 22, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 31, 2018, about three months after he was acquitted of murder in the 2016 shooting death of Otavious Brown.

Trial for the man accused of killing Martin, Brown’s brother Raymond Birden Jr., continued Friday with testimony from neighbors who found Martin’s body in the alley off of South Street and the investigators who tried to piece together what happened.

Desirae Harp told jurors her dogs began growling and pacing around 3 a.m., and she heard a commotion in the alley behind her home. It sounded like people were arguing or maybe partying.

“The commotion settled down, and then it sounded like they were lighting off fireworks,” Harp said.

Another resident, Stephanie Gansen, said the pops came in quick succession, like someone set off a pack of firecrackers.

It wasn’t until around 5:30 a.m. that Gansen discovered Martin’s body in a pool of blood when she left the house to go to work.