TRAER – A former Traer man has been sentenced to two decades in prison in what authorities said was his latest plot to have his ex-wife killed.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Jason Troy Harriman, 45, also formerly of Independence, to 20 years in prison Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after turning down Harriman’s request for a new trial on two counts of murder for hire.
Prosecutors said Harriman was serving time in federal prison for a firearm charge when he met with an undercover agent posing as a hit man and allegedly signed a contract to end the lives of his ex-wife and her boyfriend.
At trial, Harriman took the stand and claimed he thought he was working with members of a Mexican drug cartel to launder money at an auto body shop and youth dance hall in Oelwein and it was the cartel’s idea to kill the ex-wife because she got him in trouble.
The government moved to enhance Harriman’s sentence on obstruction grounds based on his trial testimony.
Authorities allege Harriman talked with a fellow inmate about his desire to kill his ex-wife and her boyfriend, and the inmate eventually steered him to an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent.
The covert agent spoke with Harriman by phone and email and then met with him at the Forrest City Federal Correction Institution in Arkansas in 2018. They used code that made it appear Harriman wanted buildings torn down, with the targets designated a “property 1” and “property 2,” for $21,000.
Under the arrangement, Harriman gave the phony hit man a 1969 Dodge Charger he stored at a friend’s place as down payment. Harriman allegedly inquired about videotaping the slayings as a memento, court records state. He also provided the agent with information about his ex-wife's home and work addresses in Northeast Iowa.
Harriman allegedly declined to verbalize the final approval of the plot and instead nodded his head, records state. The written contract was exchanged after the meeting.
Court records allege Harriman blamed his ex-wife for being in prison, and the hit man scheme came about as he served time for firearm charges following a string of events prosecutors said were other attempts to take her life.
As far back as 2009, Harriman was arrested for attempted murder in state court for allegedly cutting her throat with a knife. While he was out on bond awaiting trial, Harriman attempted to buy a .40-caliber Glock handgun despite being prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior a kidnapping conviction.
He and the seller talked in code -- referring to the gun as a “car” -- and Harriman said he need to the weapon to kill raccoons and only intended to use it once.
The seller turned out to be an undercover Tama County sheriff’s deputy.
Harriman was acquitted of the attempted murder charges during a 2010 trial in Tama County District Court here he acted as his own attorney.
But he was convicted of federal weapons charges for trying to buy the Glock and for a .22-caliber Ruger rifle he won in a 2009 raffle. During sentencing, prosecutors argued for enhanced punishment, saying he wanted to the pistol to shoot his ex-wife. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
