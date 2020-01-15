You are the owner of this article.
NE Iowa former teacher pleads to sexual exploitation charge
NE Iowa former teacher pleads to sexual exploitation charge

CRESCO – A former teacher has pleaded to reduced charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a student.

Tiffany Marie Ranweiler-Oblander of Decorah entered a written plea to one count of misdemeanor sexual exploitation by a school employee on Monday. She also waived an in-court appearance for sentencing.

Ranweiler-Oblander, of Decorah, had been charged with felony sexual exploitation by a school employee, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Under a plea agreement, the charge was changed to an aggravated misdemeanor, which carries up to two years.

The agreement calls for all of the prison time to be suspended to two years of supervised probation. She will also take part in sex offender treatment, register as a sex offender and be placed on parole for 10 years.

In the plea, she admitted to having sexual contact with a student who was 18 years old at the time.

Court records indicate four incidents happened between March and April 2018 at a Lime Springs home.

Ranweiler-Oblander was a teacher with Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools. She had earlier worked at Charles City Middle School.

