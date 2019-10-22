{{featured_button_text}}
Todd Schmitt and Chris Wuebker

Todd Schmitt, left, and Chris Wuebker

RIDGEWAY --- Two Winneshiek County sheriff’s deputies are being recognized for saving a person’s life from an apparent opioid overdose last week.

Authorities were called to an unconscious resident around 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 17 and the person wasn’t breathing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies Todd Schmitt and Chris Wuebker began using CPR and administered Narcan, also known as naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of opioids.

The Iowa Narcotics Officers’ Association provided training to recognize drug overdoses and administer Narcan. Northeast Iowa Behavioral Health and agency’s executive director Marcia Oltrogge obtained a grant that purchase Narcan for all Winneshiek deputies to carry in their patrol vehicles.

The overdose incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

