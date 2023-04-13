WAVERLY — The company behind a proposed carbon capture pipeline through Iowa and neighboring states is taking Bremer County to court over its ordinance that would hamper the project.

In a suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, attorneys for Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC said rules for utility pipelines passed by the Bremer County Board of Supervisors in February are at odds with established statues that designate the Iowa Utilities Board as the arbiter of such matters.

“In passing the ordinance, defendants usurped for themselves, without any legal authority, all of the powers traditionally reserved to the federal and state governments in the pipeline construction context,” the suit states.

Navigator is seeking to construct a pipeline to carry greenhouse gasses from facilities in Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota – but mostly from Iowa – to sequestration facilities in central Illinois. The proposed project would cross 33 of Iowa’s 99 counties – including Butler, Floyd, Bremer, Buchanan, Hardin, Franklin, Fayette and Delaware.

Navigator has already secured agreements with 20 ethanol producers and one fertilizer facility along the route that will have an initial carbon dioxide transportation capacity of 10 million metric tons per year, according to the company

In February, Bremer County passed new zoning ordinances establishing setbacks for such pipelines, keeping them at a distance from city limits, churches, schools, park lands, animal feed lots electrical plants, wells and so on. It also sets requirements for emergency response planning.

In its suit, attorneys for Navigator said the emergency requirements are above and beyond what are already required by state and federal law, and the ordinance is at odds with the Iowa Utilities Board’s authority to route pipelines.

The company is asking the court to declare the Bremer County Ordinance invalid and issue an injunction of the county enforcing the ordinance.

The suit names the Bremer County Board of Supervisors and its members Ken Kammeyer, Corey Cerwinske, and Duane Hildebrandt as defendants.

Bremer County hasn’t filed a formal response to the suit in court.

A similar suit was filed against the Emmett County Board of Supervisors.

