NASHUA – A Nashua man has been arrested on federal weapons charges stemming from a gun and ammunition found at his home while police investigated a break-in at a farm co-op.
Bradley Dean Mohring, 56, made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Dec. 18 on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
According to police, Mohring was suspected in the Oct. 9 burglary at Five Star Co-Op where two computer towers were taken. Officers searched his Main Street home and found a loaded Remington Model 572 .22-caliber rifle as well as 149 rounds of 9mm ammo, 180 rounds of .22-caliber ammo and drug related items.
Authorities also found a computer matching that taken from Five Star, and Morhing was initially arrested for burglary. The burglary charge was later dropped.
Mohring is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 1992 felony drug conviction in Colorado, according to court records.
