NASHUA – A federal grand jury had returned an indictment against a Nashua man accused of selling handguns in July.

Authorities allege Dalton Mathias Prochaska, 27, is barred from handling firearms because of convictions for forgery and burglary in Chickasaw County.

In July, Nashua police received information that Prochaska had sold a 9mm Springfield XD handgun to one person and a .45-caliber Springfield Armory 1911 pistol to another person. Investigators seized the handguns, records state.

He was arrested on state weapons charges, and he was also arrested on methamphetamine charges in connection with a July 13 search at a Lakeshore Drive home, court records state.

On Wednesday, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Prochaska with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The indictment was unsealed on Friday.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

