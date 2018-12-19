NASHUA – A woman whose children were hospitalized following an October house fire and her boyfriend have pleaded not guilty to charges they left the children unsupervised and exposed them to methamphetamine.
Heather Susan Brymer, 29, and Olngellel Camacho, 32, entered not guilty pleas to charges of child endangerment resulting in serious injury in Chickasaw County District on Dec. 6. Trial for Camacho has been tentatively set for March.
Brymer’s 7-year-old daughter was unconscious when Nashua firefighters pulled from her Brasher Street home around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. Medics performed CPR to keep her alive, and she was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City to treat serious smoke inhalation, according to court records. Two other children, ages 2 and 6, were taken to a local hospital for minor smoke inhalation.
During treatment, hair samples were taken, and tests on two of the children were positive to meth exposure, according to court records. The third child’s hair was too short to be tested.
Further tests found Brymer and Camacho were also positive for meth, records state.
Court records allege the mother was outside the home smoking when the fire broke out. The couple was arrested in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
We need to make it easier for law enforcement to lock up the worthless meth heads before situations like this happen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.