WATERLOO — Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for his work taking illegal drugs off the streets.
Deputy Matt Isley, who is assigned to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, was named the department’s Deputy of the Year 2018.
Booking Clerk Anna Tisue was named Civilian Employee of the Year, which is a new award at the sheriff’s office.
Both awards were announced Friday.
“It is always difficult to find those staff members who truly stand out, when we have such an outstanding staff to pick from … I am absolutely prideful of being able to work for and work with these great members of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office family,” said Sheriff Tony Thompson.
Thompson said Isley’s work had taken hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs off the streets and led to the prosecution of hundreds of drug dealers in both state and federal court.
He began working for the sheriff’s office in September 2002 and had been assigned to the jail division and the patrol division before working with the task force.
Tisue has been with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s for nearly four years and mastered the booking and intake areas of the county jail, Thompson said. He said her attitude, professionalism and positive demeanor which make her a joy to work with.
