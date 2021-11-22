Names released, police continue to investigate Friday shooting

WATERLOO -- Police continue to investigate a shooting at a Waterloo convenience store that injured two people on Friday night.

According to police Joseph Bennett, 25, of Waterloo, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and remains at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with serious injuries.

Robert Coffer, 24, of Waterloo, was also treated at the Iowa City hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators are trying to determine what led to the incident.

Officers said an argument broke out inside of Prime Mart, 508 Broadway St., around 10:15 p.m. Friday, and the people involved were removed from the store. The dispute continued in the parking lot outside and culminated in the shooting.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Bennett and Coffer were involved in the arguments.

It also wasn’t clear how many people were shooting, but police recovered numerous spent shell casings from the scene.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.