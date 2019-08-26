{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police continue to investigate a Sunday morning shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Tywaun Antonio Wilson, 18, told police he was in the area of Palmer and Knox drives when he became involved in an argument with a man, and the man shot him, according to police.

Authorities were called to an apartment at 221 Miriam Drive, about a block away, at 6:10 a.m. and found Wilson with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

