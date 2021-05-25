Name released in weekend homicide in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Waterloo over the weekend.

Waterloo police said they were sent to the area of a disturbance, heard gunfire and found Davonta Daquwon Sellers, 27, of Waterloo, on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West Fourth Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Sellers was pronounced dead at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital a short time later.

No arrests have been made in his slaying.

Anyone with information on slaying is asked to call Waterloo police at (319) 291-4340.

Sellers’ death is the third homicide in Waterloo this year, and comes only one week following the prior two.

Dayton Matlock-Buss, 23, of Waterloo, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue on May 15. No arrests have been made in his death.

Later that day Tanniaah Sharquette Spates, 43, was shot and killed in her Pine View Place apartment. The assailant, Tony Lamaro Flowers, 50, later took his own life, according to police.

