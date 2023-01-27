Name released in Waterloo homicide, ongoing dispute preceded fatal stabbing

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man who died in a Thursday morning stabbing had been sought by police for an assault at a liquor store hours earlier, according to authorities.

On Friday, Waterloo police identified the deceased as 56-year-old Mack Bass.

Officers responding to a vandalism report in the 500 block of Dawson Street around 1:45 a.m. Thursday found Bass on the sidewalk suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Court records and police records indicate Bass had been involved in an ongoing dispute with a woman who lived at the address in the weeks leading up to his death.

Details of the heart of the dispute weren’t immediately available, but Bass, who lives on West Third Street, and Katie King were both arrested in a confrontation outside a Dawson Street home where she was staying on Jan. 13, records indicate.

The two were allegedly involved in a scuffle. Bass told police he was attempting to leave, and King grabbed his coat and pulled. During the tussle, Bass broke a window on King’s Subaru Forester with a ring on his hand, and King scratched his face.

Bass was charged with criminal mischief for the car damage, and King was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

A restraining order was issued.

Around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, the two apparently ran into each other at Broadway Liquor, about half a block away from the Dawson Street address. King, who was with a male acquaintance, was struck in the face, and an ambulance was called.

Bass left before police arrived, and officers started paperwork for his arrest, according to police records.

Then around 1:45 a.m., Bass allegedly told King he was coming over, leading to a confrontation outside the Dawson Street house.

Bass used a knife to puncture a tire on King’s Subaru, and an altercation between Bass and the male acquaintance followed, resulting in Bass suffering his fatal wound, according to police.

No charges have been filed in the fatal stabbing, and authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division. 319-291-4340 ext. 3.

