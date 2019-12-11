WATERLOO – Waterloo police continue to investigate a Tuesday morning shooting that sent a Waterloo man to the hospital.
Clifton Jenes, 28, called police outside his Rush Street home around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to report that he had been shot. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue found him with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and took him to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment.
Police said he is expected to survive his injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.