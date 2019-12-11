{{featured_button_text}}
121019jr-shooting-rush-3

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting call at 1857 Rush St., Waterloo, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO – Waterloo police continue to investigate a Tuesday morning shooting that sent a Waterloo man to the hospital.

Clifton Jenes, 28, called police outside his Rush Street home around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to report that he had been shot. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue found him with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and took him to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment.

Police said he is expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.

+186 Jeff Reinitz's crime photos for 2016

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
4

Tags

Load comments