WATERLOO — Authorities have identified the woman who died in a Sunday night stabbing in Waterloo.

Waterloo police identified the deceased as 54-year-old Roberta Nagy, who lived in Apt. D at 217 Fereday Court.

Police and paramedics were called to Nagy’s apartment at about 8:04 p.m. Monday and found her inside unresponsive with several knife wounds. Paramedics began life-saving measures, and she was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in her death, and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Detective Division at (319) 291-4340 #3 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers (855) 300-TIPS.

This is the second homicide in Waterloo for 2023. In January, 56-year-old Mac Bass was fatally stabbed in an altercation in the 500 block of Dawson Street. No arrests have been made in the slaying.

