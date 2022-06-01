Name released in Sunday homicide

WATERLOO — Police have released the name of the Waterloo man who died in a Sunday shooting.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Anthony Jacobs, according to Waterloo police.

Also injured in the shooting was Devonte O'neal, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Officers were called to a report of multiple shots fired in the 700 block of West First Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Jacobs to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

O'neal was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, and he was later released after being treated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340, option 3.

This was the fourth homicide in Waterloo this year. All four involved firearms.

Courtney Lamont Harris, 18, was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car on Broadway Street on Jan. 8. Eugene Octavius Love Jr. is charged with murder in the case.

On March 22, LaVance Cooper, 41, was shot in killed in a relative’s apartment on West Second Street. His cousin, Dorray Darnell Cooper, 58, is charged with murder in the case.

Ana Berinobis-McLemore, 26, was shot in the head while riding in a car in the area of Sumner and Manson Streets in the early morning hours of May 24. No arrests have been made in her death.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.