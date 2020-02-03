Name released in fatal Waterloo bicycle crash

WATERLOO – Police continue to investigate a weekend crash that killed a Waterloo bicyclist.
Authorities were called to the 1800 block of Greenhill Road around 12:40 a.m. Sunday and found 45-year-old Gerrick Stotser had been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead.
Police said it appeared he was traveling east
An autopsy will be scheduled to gather more information about Stotser’s death, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department
Further details of the crash weren’t available.