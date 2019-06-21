WATERLOO — Authorities have released the name of the Waterloo man who was found dead in a burning sport utility vehicle last week.
An autopsy identified the deceased as 29-year-old Christopher A. Baker, according to Waterloo police.
Police said no foul play is suspected in Baker’s death.
Firefighters were called to the fiery crash in the 3200 block of Kimball Avenue in the early morning hours of June 14 and found the SUV on fire against a utility pole.
Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the crash happened minutes after they received a call of a woman with stab wounds on Burbank Avenue, a short distance away. The SUV had been seen leaving the area of the stabbing, police said.
