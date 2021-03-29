 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Name released in case of Waterloo man found dead in apartment
0 comments
breaking top story

Name released in case of Waterloo man found dead in apartment

{{featured_button_text}}
032521jr-body-jefferson-1

Waterloo police are investigating a body found in an apartment at the Lofts at Grand Crossing apartment building at 21 W. Jefferson St. on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – An autopsy didn’t find any signs of trauma in the case of a Waterloo man who was discovered dead in his apartment last week, according to police.

The autopsy, conducted over the weekend by the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, didn’t determine a cause of death, and the findings are pending the results of toxicology tests, which are likely weeks away.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police found 20-year-old Jaedon Evans, formerly of Cedar Falls and Iowa City, dead in his apartment at Lofts at Grand Crossing apartment building at 21 W. Jefferson St. on Thursday after officers were called to check on his welfare.

Covid-19 vaccination info
Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99
0 comments
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nike Denies Involvement With Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes’

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News