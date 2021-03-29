Name released in case of Waterloo man found dead in apartment

WATERLOO – An autopsy didn’t find any signs of trauma in the case of a Waterloo man who was discovered dead in his apartment last week, according to police.

The autopsy, conducted over the weekend by the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, didn’t determine a cause of death, and the findings are pending the results of toxicology tests, which are likely weeks away.

Police found 20-year-old Jaedon Evans, formerly of Cedar Falls and Iowa City, dead in his apartment at Lofts at Grand Crossing apartment building at 21 W. Jefferson St. on Thursday after officers were called to check on his welfare.

