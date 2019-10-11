{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Authorities have released the name of a Waterloo man who disappeared in the Cedar River after jumping off a downtown bridge on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers and firefighters attempted to grab 45-year-old Chandor Lamont Gardner while he was hanging from the Fifth Street bridge around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen swimming in the middle of the river downstream from the 11th Street bridge.

On Friday Waterloo police released Gardner’s name in a request for the public’s help in locating him.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gardner is described as a black male, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds.

If you have any information regarding his location please contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
3
37
1

Tags

Load comments