WATERLOO – Authorities have released the name of a Waterloo man who disappeared in the Cedar River after jumping off a downtown bridge on Tuesday morning.
Police said officers and firefighters attempted to grab 45-year-old Chandor Lamont Gardner while he was hanging from the Fifth Street bridge around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen swimming in the middle of the river downstream from the 11th Street bridge.
On Friday Waterloo police released Gardner’s name in a request for the public’s help in locating him.
Gardner is described as a black male, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds.
If you have any information regarding his location please contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515.
