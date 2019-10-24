{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Authorities in Waterloo and Cedar Falls are investigating a string of burglaries to beauty shops overnight.

So far, eight businesses reported the break-ins --- four in each city --- which were discovered early Thursday.

The Bella Nails and Spa, 928 La Porte Road, Waterloo was hit, as were LA Nails, 1403 Flammang Drive, Diva Nails and Spa, 1511 Flammang, and Great Clips, 1507 Flammang.

In Cedar Falls, two of the break-ins were in the Chalet Center, 4807 University Ave., and those businesses were identified as No. 1 Nails and Hair It Is Salon.

The other two were in the Black Hawk Village area and include VIP Nails, 5925 University Ave., and AList Nails, 5725 University Ave.

In most of the crimes, someone broke through the glass doors to gain entry. It wasn’t immediately known what was taken from the businesses.

