WATERLOO – Authorities in Waterloo and Cedar Falls are investigating a string of burglaries to beauty shops overnight.
So far, eight businesses reported the break-ins --- four in each city --- which were discovered early Thursday.
The Bella Nails and Spa, 928 La Porte Road, Waterloo was hit, as were LA Nails, 1403 Flammang Drive, Diva Nails and Spa, 1511 Flammang, and Great Clips, 1507 Flammang.
You have free articles remaining.
In Cedar Falls, two of the break-ins were in the Chalet Center, 4807 University Ave., and those businesses were identified as No. 1 Nails and Hair It Is Salon.
The other two were in the Black Hawk Village area and include VIP Nails, 5925 University Ave., and AList Nails, 5725 University Ave.
In most of the crimes, someone broke through the glass doors to gain entry. It wasn’t immediately known what was taken from the businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.