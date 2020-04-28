Mystery still lingers one year after Micalla Rettinger's death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- One year has passed since Micalla Rettinger was shot and killed as she drove down a dark stretch of highway following work.

The source of the gunshot remains a mystery, although Waterloo police still investigate the tragedy.

“It’s very much an active investigation. We continue to work with our local, state and federal partners in investigating this matter,” said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.

A Kansas City area native, Rettinger came to the Cedar Valley to study at the University of Northern Iowa, where she played on the Panthers’ softball. After graduation in 2016, she remained in the area, working at a Cedar Falls restaurant with plans to attend dental school.

Police said the 25 year old was driving her Jeep home after work around 2:30 a.m. April 28, 2019, when a single bullet struck her in the neck as she passed over the Highway 218 bridges by Geoerge Wyth State Park and Brinker Lake.

The bullet also stuck her boyfriend, Adam Kimball, who was in the front seat. A passenger in the back seat wasn’t injured.

The bullet was examined by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and then sent to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for further testing.