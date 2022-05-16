 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Mushroom hunter finds dead body Sunday in northern Waterloo wooded area

  • Updated
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A man discovered a dead body in a wooded area in the 300 block of East Donald Street while hunting for morel mushrooms Sunday afternoon, said Police Capt. Jason Feaker.

Feaker said the older woman’s body, found well off the road and in the vicinity of the Cedar Valley Cardiovascular Center and A To Z Learning Center and Day Care, has been identified and police are now working to inform the next of kin.

The man notified police at 2:29 p.m.

It’s not known at this time how long the body had been there or what caused her death.

No weapons were found at the scene. Feaker said his initial belief is no foul play was involved, and the public is in no immediate danger.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

