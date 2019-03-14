WATERLOO – An insurance company that covered a Waterloo woman who disappeared and was found dead last year is asking the court to determine how to pay the benefits on her life insurance policy.
Lakisha Owens’ mother reported her missing in January 2018, and Owens’ body was later found burned in a Logan Avenue cemetery. Owens’ husband, 28-year-old Fredrick Williams, has been charged with murder and is awaiting trial.
Owens’ had a life insurance policy through Grainger, where she worked, and she had designated her mother as the beneficiary of the basic coverage and Williams as beneficiary under optional coverage and accidental death and dismemberment coverage.
Prudential already paid the mother’s share, but Williams hasn’t filed a claim, according to court records.
On March 1, the insurance company went to court to ask a federal judge to determine how to disburse the remainder of the policy.
Prudential noted that Williams may forfeit any right to the proceeds under the Iowa Slayer Statute, a section of the state’s probate law that prevents murderers from collecting on inheritance and insurance policies of those they kill.
If Williams is found to be ineligible to collect, the funds would be directed to Owens’ parents.
