Murder verdict in 2019 Cedar Falls slaying

WATERLOO --- Keyon Christian Roby stood quietly as he heard the decision that will send him to prison for life for killing a Cedar Falls man in a downtown apartment in 2019.

Jurors on Friday reached a verdict finding Roby, 20, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Grant Saul, 24. The verdict came following a week of testimony and a day and a half of deliberations that began Thursday.

The jury also found Roby guilty of first-degree robbery, a charge that the defense conceded during closing arguments.

The murder charge is punishable by a mandatory life sentence under Iowa law. First-degree robbery is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Prosecutors used the felony murder rule, which allows for a murder conviction in cases where a life is taken during to commission of another felony --- in this case robbery --- regardless of premeditation.

Prosecutors said Roby, James Wright-Buls and Marquas Gafeney entered a Main Street apartment on Dec. 4, 2019, brandished a pistol and demanded those inside hand over their stuff.

Roby allegedly struck a friend of Saul's in the head with the pistol, and Saul began to reach for his own gun. Roby then fired three shots as Saul, killing him, according to testimony.

During trial, one of Saul’s friends identified Roby as the first person through the door during the robbery and the gunman. Wright-Buls and Gafeney also testified about robbery.

The defense argued that Roby didn't have time to think, time to form malice aforethought --- an element of murder --- when he fired and was merely reacting to Saul.

Wright-Buls and Gafeney entered into agreements to plead to related charges.

A fourth person arrested in the case, McKayla Faith Ryan, is awaiting trial. Ryan, 22, is charged with robbery, and authorities allege she drove the others to Saul’s apartment but didn’t enter during the robbery.

